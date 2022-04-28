Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Eyeing 2017 Bottom After Clearing 2020 Low

The Euro may have more room to fall after EUR/USD cleared the 2020 low. Now, the 2017 bottom is in sight as retail trader positioning data is underscoring a bearish contrarian trading bias.
