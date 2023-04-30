Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil – US Crude: 1…. Euro Technical Price Outlook: EUR/USD Weekly Trade Levels Euro …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Eyes 2022 Trend Resistance - April 30, 2023
- EUR/USD: Weekly Forecast 30Th April – 6Th May - April 30, 2023
- Pairs In Focus This Week GBP/USD, EUR/USD, Gold, USD/CAD - April 30, 2023