Euro plunged for nine of the past ten-weeks with EUR/USD testing the yearly opening-range lows this week. While the broader outlook remains weighted to the downside, the immediate decline may be …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Snaps 2023– Q4 Levels - September 29, 2023
- Trident lands nearly USD 800,000 salmon supply contract from USDA - September 29, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Tries To Recover In A Negative Environment - September 29, 2023