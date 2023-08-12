The Euro could be at an inflexion point against the US Dollar but could be on song for a historical high against the Japanese Yen. Where to for EUR/USD and EUR/JPY?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro Technical Outlook – Different Set-Ups for EUR/USD and EUR/JPY - August 12, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro should clear 1.1020 hurdle to attract bulls - August 12, 2023
- Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Flattens Out, EUR/JPY Rise in Jeopardy at Intervention Levels - August 12, 2023