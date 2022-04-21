EUR/USD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK. Last week, EUR/USD broke below last month’s low of 1.0806 and made a new 2-year low at 1.0758, which may now provide support. The early 2020 lows of 1 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro Technical Outlook – EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Reach Historical Levels - April 20, 2022
- EUR/USD bears are fighting to the death, taking on bullish commitments at key hourly support - April 20, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Flirts With the 1.08 Level - April 20, 2022