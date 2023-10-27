EUR/USD cleanly broke through the topside of a descending trend channel last week and continued higher to briefly pierce minor resistance levels near 1.0680 to make a high at 1.0695. The price action …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro Technical Outlook – Trend Break Might be Short Lived for EUR/USD - October 26, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Holds above 1.0500 after ECB and US data - October 26, 2023
- EUR/USD clears daily losses, more downside on the horizon - October 26, 2023