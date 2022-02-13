Euro updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts EUR/USD fades CPI losses – bulls eye breakout of multi-month downtrend Resistance 1.1482/99, 1.1540, 1.1569 – Support at 1.1383 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Brighter outlook, forecast at 1.11 by mid-year then recovering to 1.15 – Rabobank - February 12, 2022
- Euro Technical Price Outlook: EUR/USD Fades CPI Losses- Breakout Brewing - February 12, 2022
- EUR/USD Should Bounce Despite US CPI - February 12, 2022