The euro-to-dollar exchange rate is seen pressured on Tuesday 29th may, quoted 0.61 pct lower on the day’s open and quoted at just 1.15553. Analysts at Barclays, in their daily FX update, note that “Today is quiet in terms of data, but ECB Executive Board …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Euro To Dollar (EUR/USD) Exchange Rate Forecast: ECB Mersch And Lautenschlaeger Speeches In Focus
The euro-to-dollar exchange rate is seen pressured on Tuesday 29th may, quoted 0.61 pct lower on the day’s open and quoted at just 1.15553. Analysts at Barclays, in their daily FX update, note that “Today is quiet in terms of data, but ECB Executive Board …