While mixed Eurozone data saw the cross trading within a tight range, the Euro to US Dollar (EUR/USD) exchange rate ultimately advanced as the US Dollar was gripped by US political uncertainties and persistent concerns about the possibility of a ‘trade …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Euro To Dollar Exchange Rate Forecast And Key EUR/USD Views & Research
While mixed Eurozone data saw the cross trading within a tight range, the Euro to US Dollar (EUR/USD) exchange rate ultimately advanced as the US Dollar was gripped by US political uncertainties and persistent concerns about the possibility of a ‘trade …