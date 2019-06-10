EUR/USD UPDATE #2: The Euro to US Dollar exchange rate continued to incur losses as Monday’s session progressed with the single currency last seen trading at $1.12940, having slipped the $1.13 handle …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Euro To Dollar Exchange Rate Forecast: Will EUR/USD Smash A 2 Month Best If US Inflation Disappoints?
EUR/USD UPDATE #2: The Euro to US Dollar exchange rate continued to incur losses as Monday’s session progressed with the single currency last seen trading at $1.12940, having slipped the $1.13 handle …