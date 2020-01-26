“EUR/USD short-term technicals are Bearish according to analysts at Scotiabank. “The EUR furthered its weekly decline after decidedly crossing through key support around the 1.1075/90 band during …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Euro To Dollar Exchange Rate Predictions: “Modest Bearish Bias Towards EUR/USD 1.1000”
“EUR/USD short-term technicals are Bearish according to analysts at Scotiabank. “The EUR furthered its weekly decline after decidedly crossing through key support around the 1.1075/90 band during …