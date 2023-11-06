Currency analysts at Rabobank expect the rally seen in the Euro (EUR) against the US Dollar (USD) to fade quickly from here, and forecast a retreat to 1.02 on a 3-month view. MUFG expects the Euro US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro to Dollar Forecast: Updated November 2023 FX EUR Predictions - November 5, 2023
- Pairs in Focus This Week – AUD/USD, Oil, Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD, USD/CHF, BTC/USD - November 5, 2023
- Pairs In Focus This Week AUD/USD, Oil, Gold, EUR/USD, USD/ - November 5, 2023