Amid a lack of strong Eurozone ecostats throughout last week and market uncertainty ahead of a key week for the Eurozone, the Euro to US Dollar (EUR/USD) exchange rate tumbled last week. The US Dollar’s recovery rally has faded though, so the pair may …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro To US Dollar Exchange Rate 5-Day Forecast – Slews Of Key Eurozone Data Ahead - February 25, 2018
- EUR/USD Weekly Technical Forecast: Euro Set to Turn Back to the Upside? - February 24, 2018
- EUR/USD Weekly Technical Forecast: Euro Set to Flip Back to the Upside? - February 24, 2018