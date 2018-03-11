Despite market concerns about how the US economy could be impacted by the US Presidency’s protectionist trade tariff plans, the Euro to US Dollar (EUR/USD) exchange rate slumped at the end of last week. The pair could see another week of mixed trade if …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Euro To US Dollar Exchange Rate 5-Day Forecast: US Inflation, Retail Sales, Production & Housing Starts
Despite market concerns about how the US economy could be impacted by the US Presidency’s protectionist trade tariff plans, the Euro to US Dollar (EUR/USD) exchange rate slumped at the end of last week. The pair could see another week of mixed trade if …