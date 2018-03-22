Underwhelming Eurozone data has prevented the Euro from benefitting from US Dollar weakness, despite a brief Euro to US Dollar (EUR/USD) exchange rate surge following perceived dovishness from the Federal Reserve’s March policy decision. Could it be …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro To US Dollar Exchange Rate Fluctuates As Both Currencies Weaken On Trade Concerns - March 22, 2018
- Euro US Dollar (EUR/USD) Exchange Rate Strikes Weekly High as Fed Signals Only Two More Rate Hikes in 2018 - March 22, 2018
- FxWirePro: EUR/USD trades lower on weak Eurozone data, good to sell on rallies - March 22, 2018