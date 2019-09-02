UPDATE: The Euro to US Dollar (EUR/USD) exchange rate opened this week on the back foot, renewing a two-year low as the pairing dipped below $1.10. The slide comes in the wake of the Eurozone’s latest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Analysis: capped by the critical 1.1000 level - September 2, 2019
- Euro To US Dollar Exchange Rate Forecast: EUR/USD Below Critical $1.1000 Level For First Time Since May 2017 - September 2, 2019
- USD longs little changed, EUR shorts increased modestly – Rabobank - September 2, 2019