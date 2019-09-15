Currency analysts on Scotiabank are Bullish on the Euro to Dollar exchange rate in the short-term outlook, saying “spot retested the early Sep low at 1.0928 yesterday before squeezing sharply higher …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro To US Dollar Exchange Rate Forecast: EUR/USD Bullish In The Short-Term Outlook Say Currency Analysts - September 15, 2019
- EUR/USD and GBP/USD move higher while USD/JPY keeps climbing - September 13, 2019
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro ends the week below 1.1107 key resistance - September 13, 2019