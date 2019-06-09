Despite lingering concerns about the Eurozone economic outlook, the Euro was the stronger currency in the Euro to US Dollar (EUR/USD) exchange rate last week. Investors sold the US Dollar as Federal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro To US Dollar Exchange Rate Forecasts: EUR/USD Could Hold 2 Month Best If US Inflation Disappoints - June 9, 2019
- EUR/USD Rate Forecast for the Week Ahead: Pair to Trade in a Range With Upside Capped at 1.1370 - June 9, 2019
- EUR/USD analysis: bulls about to take over, NFP in the way - June 8, 2019