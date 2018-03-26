The euro to US dollar (EUR/USD) exchange rate has opened the new week on a stronger footing, quoted 0.36 percent higher on the daily open, just shy of the 1.24 handle. Today’s economic calendar sees no EUR or USD impacting data releases, so all eyes are …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Analysis: shows further upside potential - March 26, 2018
- EUR/USD Forecast: upward potential increases on a break above 1.2410 - March 26, 2018
- Euro To US Dollar Exchange Rate Preview: Analyst Views, Research Roundup And 5-Day Forecast - March 26, 2018