However, Eurozone political concerns have re-emerged and pushed the pair back down from its highs. After opening last week at around 1.1731, EUR/USD advanced and closed on Friday at 1.1821. The pair briefly hit an October high of 1.1879. When markets …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro To US Dollar Exchange Rate Slips As Catalonia Concerns Re-Emerge - October 16, 2017
- Buying Dips On EUR/USD Above 1.1660 Support This Week - October 16, 2017
- EUR/USD: Yellen Suggests Gradual Rate Hikes - October 16, 2017