Foreign exchange strategists at Nordea expect the Euro (EUR) to trade down towards 1.07 against the US Dollar (USD) in the next three months, before recovering higher. At the time of writing, the Euro …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro recovery could remain limited unless market mood improves - August 14, 2023
- Euro To US Dollar Outlook: 1.07 In Three Months “Before Pulling Higher” Say Nordea - August 14, 2023
- USD/CNY rate spikes ahead of crucial China economic data dump - August 14, 2023