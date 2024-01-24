Welcome to the 2024 EUR USD history summary. This is the Euro (EUR) to US Dollar (USD) exchange rate history data page for the year of 2024, covering 22 days of EUR USD historical data.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Rebound to develop a little more momentum on a push through 1.0925 resistance – Scotiabank - January 24, 2024
- Euro to US Dollar Spot Exchange Rates for 2024 - January 24, 2024
- EUR/USD Forecast: Optimism weighs on the US Dollar - January 24, 2024