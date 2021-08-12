Dollar, Bond Yields Extend Rise Ahead of Key US Inflation Data Summary: The Euro tumbled to 4-month lows after Germany’s ZEW survey showed economic confidence deteriorated sharply in August.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro Tumbles as Germany’s Economic Confidence Deteriorates - August 12, 2021
- EUR/USD struggles to build on Wednesday’s gains, stays calm below 1.1750 - August 12, 2021
- HSBC: Expect USD to strengthen through 2021, sees EUR/USD moving to 1.15 - August 12, 2021