February’s German IFO business sentiment survey showed a fresh deterioration in domestic confidence, leaving the Euro to US Dollar (EUR/USD) exchange rate on a weak footing. As the headline index slip…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro US Dollar (EUR/USD) Exchange Rate Lacks Momentum after German Business Confidence Slides - February 22, 2019
- EUR/USD – Euro shrugs off soft German numbers - February 22, 2019
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Outlook on spot remains bearish while below 1.1474, short-term resistance line - February 22, 2019