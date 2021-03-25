The Euro US Dollar (EUR/USD) exchange rate fell today and is currently trading around $1.18. The Euro (EUR) struggled against the ‘Greenback’ today because of growing concerns over the European …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Euro US Dollar (EUR/USD) Exchange Rate Sinks as Europe Faces Third-Wave of Covid-19
The Euro US Dollar (EUR/USD) exchange rate fell today and is currently trading around $1.18. The Euro (EUR) struggled against the ‘Greenback’ today because of growing concerns over the European …