Euro US Dollar (EUR/USD) Exchange Rate Strikes Weekly High as Fed Signals Only Two More Rate Hikes in 2018

STORY LINK Euro US Dollar (EUR/USD) Exchange Rate Strikes Weekly High as Fed Signals Only Two More Rate Hikes in 2018 The Euro US Dollar (EUR USD) exchange rate struck a new weekly high this morning in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s latest rate decision.

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)