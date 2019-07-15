On Monday 15th July Nordea Markets analysts said “At the end of the day, we remain hopeful that EUR/USD is heading higher over the coming month. Fed could ease not only with a 25bp or 50bp rate cut, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Euro US Dollar Exchange Rate Forecast: Analysts “Hopeful That EUR/USD Is Heading Higher Over The Coming Month”
On Monday 15th July Nordea Markets analysts said “At the end of the day, we remain hopeful that EUR/USD is heading higher over the coming month. Fed could ease not only with a 25bp or 50bp rate cut, …