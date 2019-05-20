EUR/USD FORECAST UPDATE: The Euro to US Dollar exchange rate was last seen at $1.11584, flat versus the weekly open and struggling to find direction ahead of Monday’s European session as investors …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Bearish view intact below the resistance line at 1.1286 - May 20, 2019
- Euro US Dollar Exchange Rate Forecast: EUR/USD Defensive On Global Trade Policy Uncertainty - May 20, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: Knows why it does not like this Monday, bears are in full control - May 20, 2019