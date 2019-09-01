The Euro to US Dollar exchange rate, the world’s most traded currency pair, broke below $1.1000 for the first time since May 2017 on Friday, closing around $1.09905 on interbank markets. The single …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro US Dollar Exchange Rate Forecast: EUR/USD Falls Below $1.1000 For First Times Since May 2017 - September 1, 2019
- When are the Eurozone Prelim CPIs and how could they affect EUR/USD? - September 1, 2019
- FX Week Ahead Top 5 Events: August US Jobs Report & EUR/USD Rate Forecast - August 31, 2019