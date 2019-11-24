Euro US Dollar Exchange Rate Forecast: EUR/USD Tipped To Rebound On Stronger German Business Confidence

A better-than-expected German manufacturing PMI was not enough to prevent the Euro to US Dollar (EUR/USD) exchange rate from sliding ahead of the weekend. While the PMI strengthened from 42.1 to 43.8 …
