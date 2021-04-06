Euro US Dollar Exchange Rate Forecasts For Next 6-12 Months: Banks Spilt On 2022 EUR/USD View

The combination of strong US recovery and renewed Euro-zone coronavirus distress has undermined the Euro and near-term Euro to Dollar (EUR/USD) exchange rate projections have been pulled lower.
