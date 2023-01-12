The Euro US Dollar (EUR/USD) exchange rate extended its upward trajectory yesterday as weakness in the US Dollar (USD) lent support. Meanwhile, the Euro (EUR) traded in a mixed range as messaging from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro US Dollar Exchange Rate Ticks Up - January 12, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Continues to Rally Against the Greenback - January 12, 2023
- EUR/USD advances through 1.0800 post US CPI - January 12, 2023