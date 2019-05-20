EUR/USD FORECAST UPDATE #2: Currency markets kicked off the week on a quiet footing ahead of a busy week on both the data and geopolitical front with the Euro to US Dollar exchange rate snapping a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Euro US Dollar Exchange Rate Week-Ahead Forecast: EUR/USD Snaps 5-Day Losing Streak
EUR/USD FORECAST UPDATE #2: Currency markets kicked off the week on a quiet footing ahead of a busy week on both the data and geopolitical front with the Euro to US Dollar exchange rate snapping a …