After tumbling on Monday, the Euro US Dollar (EUR/USD) exchange rate fell further on Tuesday to remain at 15-month lows. Comments from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde appeared …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Rate Dips To 15-Month Low As US Retail Sales Impress - November 16, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Modest bounce before the next leg south - November 16, 2021
- Euro Forecast: Bearish Momentum Accelerates in EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD - November 16, 2021