The Euro US Dollar (EUR/USD) exchange rate fluctated on Thursday as the European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision remains unchanged at 0% amid a risk-off market mood that is lending support …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro US Dollar News: EUR/USD Rate Wavers As ECB Interest Rate Prints As Expected - June 10, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Retreats from 21-DMA as bears keep 1.0600 on the radar - June 10, 2022
- EUR/USD declines on hawkish ECB - June 10, 2022