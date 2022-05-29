Euro Week Ahead: EUR/USD Rebound in Focus, but Total Reversal Seems Unlikely

The Euro saw its best two-week performance since January as the markets boosted ECB rate hike bets and cooled Fed tightening expectations. EUR/USD still faces multiple obstacles next.
