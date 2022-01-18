Euro Wilts as Soaring Treasury Yields Lift US Dollar. Will EUR/USD Break Down?

The Euro gave up last week’s gains as US Dollar strength emerged with higher Treasury yields in the aftermath of the BOJ rate decision. Can EUR/USD find support?
