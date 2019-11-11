The Europe edge computing market is expected to reach a value of USD 1.94 Bn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 29.3% … technology would have a positive impact on their lives in the next few years. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Bounces as Risk Sentiment Eases - November 11, 2019
- Europe Edge Computing Market expected to reach USD 1.94 by 2023|Industry Size, In-Depth Qualitative Insights - November 11, 2019
- EUR/USD challenges the 55-day SMA near 1.1040 - November 11, 2019