PMIs out of Europe and the US are causing EUR/USD to remain near parity as fears of recession increase. The overall European Manufacturing PMI Flash reading for August was 49.7 vs 49 expected and 49.8 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- European and US PMIs weaker; EUR/USD remains near parity - August 23, 2022
- EUR/USD recovers sharply from 20-year lows weak US data - August 23, 2022
- EUR/USD to see limited support until 0.9575/70 on a dip under 0.99 – Scotiabank - August 23, 2022