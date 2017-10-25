On Tuesday the 24th of October, trading on the euro/dollar pair closed up. The euro rose along with the dollar thanks to high demand for it on the crosses, but still ended up losing the ground it gained by the end of the session. The euro dropped from a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: 1.1730 Likely To Be Tested Again - October 25, 2017
- EUR/USD: EU Services PMI - October 25, 2017
- EUR/USD Analysis: Puts In Demand, Bearish Bias Intact - October 25, 2017