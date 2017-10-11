EUR/USD higher exactly as predicted to top only 2 pips from strong resistance at 1.1827/32 and the main challenge for bulls this week. A great call! Obviously 1.1827/32 is key to direction today. Profit taking is possible to 1.1800 and first support at 1 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: 1.1827/32 Is Main Challenge For Bulls This Week - October 11, 2017
- Will the Catalonia Effect Sink the EUR? - October 11, 2017
- USD Strategy Against Euro, Yen Ahead of FOMC Minutes, CPI - October 11, 2017