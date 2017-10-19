EUR/USD has been well supported despite interest rate moves & political uncertainty, holding off the supply in the higher part of the 1.18 handle while yield spreads have been favouring USD. Meanwhile, Catalan has been elusive about independence and now …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: a bullish bias persists on dips on 1.18 handle - October 19, 2017
- Euro climbs back over 1.18 but an ominous pattern emerges - October 19, 2017
- EUR/USD Recovers, Eyes Further Bull Pressure Towards 1.1879 Region - October 19, 2017