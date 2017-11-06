EUR/USD: Add Shorts On Any Rally Into 1.17-1.18 – Nordea

Nordea FX Strategy Research maintains its bearish EUR/USD outlook into year-end and recommends going short on rallies into 1.17-1.18 range. “We still think there are general downside risks to European inflation but upside risks to US inflation in coming …
