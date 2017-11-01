Head and Shoulders neckline resistance likely to fall as OI in call options rises for second day. After looking at a price chart, one could argue that the recovery in the EUR/USD from the Friday’s low of 1.1574 has run out of steam near 1.1660. However …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Analysis: OI In Call Options Rises For Second Day - November 1, 2017
- Pressured EUR/USD Braces for FOMC - November 1, 2017
- EUR/USD Big Move After Today’s FOMC Announcement - November 1, 2017