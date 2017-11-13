EUR/USD analysis: struggling around 1.1660, bulls getting the grip

Focus shifts to Tuesday busy macroeconomic calendar in the EU. Better mood among equities’ traders helping the dollar, but not against the EUR. The EUR/USD pair held within a well-limited range this Monday around Friday’s close of 1.1668, unable to extend …
