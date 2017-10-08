EUR/USD analysis: troubled EUR to remain under pressure

The EUR/USD pair closed down for a fourth consecutive week, ending a busy Friday at 1.1733. The weekly decline was a combination of political jitters in Spain and a dovish stance towards rates from the ECB weighing on the common currency, coupled with …
