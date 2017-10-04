EUR/USD At Bottom Of 2-Month Range

The EUR/USD daily Forex chart has been in a tight trading range for 6 days. In addition, it is at the bottom of a 2-month trading range. The EUR/USD chart has sold off for a month. The 6-day tight trading range is a loss of momentum for the bears.
