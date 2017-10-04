EUR/USD: August low at 1.1660 still on the cards

The EUR/USD pair s up for the day, but only marginally, as dollar’s decline seems mostly corrective at this point. The pair advanced up to 1.1787 so far today, helped by EU final Markit PMIs, as for the whole region, the Composite index was confirmed at 56 …
