After a brief consolidative stint sub-1.17 handle over the last hours, the EUR/USD pair manages to regain the last during mid-Europe, as we head closer towards the payrolls release. EUR/USD finds support near 1.1685 region The spot is seen recovering some …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD back above 1.1700, but for how long? - October 6, 2017
- EUR/USD Forecast: bearish, but Payrolls to decide - October 6, 2017
- EUR/USD bearish on a close below 1.1660 – UOB - October 6, 2017