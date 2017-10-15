EUR/USD: Battle Line Of Bulls And Bears

EUR/USD failed to hold above 1.18500 and ended the week 1.18170. We will try to analyze at the picture from two different points of views. EURU/SD Bulls and Bears point of views. From Bulls Side: EUR/USD is making correction of 200 pips move. It made the …
